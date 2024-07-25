Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.86. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -271.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

