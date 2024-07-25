O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,113.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,050.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,017.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,044.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

