O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY24 guidance to $40.75-$41.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 40.750-41.250 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,050.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,017.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,044.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,113.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

