Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $131.60 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

