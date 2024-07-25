Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $312.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

