Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $312.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.
CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.80.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
