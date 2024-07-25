Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 78,622.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.87.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.