Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after buying an additional 188,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,919,000 after buying an additional 178,375 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

