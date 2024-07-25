Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $70.75 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.