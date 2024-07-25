Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Stock Down 2.2 %

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.26.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Profile

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

