Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Ciena stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

