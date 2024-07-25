Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 228.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 112,438 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

