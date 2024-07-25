Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 107,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $547.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $569.98. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

