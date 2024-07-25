Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

