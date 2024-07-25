Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after purchasing an additional 451,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.8 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $171.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.42.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

