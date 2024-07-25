Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $891,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EL opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.87 and a 52-week high of $183.20. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

