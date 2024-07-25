Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $895,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EQT by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in EQT by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in EQT by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.