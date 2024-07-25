Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $898,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $615,558,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $57,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $38,873,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

