Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NMRK opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Newmark Group Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.