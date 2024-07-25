Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,384.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,419.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

