Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,618,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 213,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,589,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

