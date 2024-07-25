Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 377 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

Shares of FBIN opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

