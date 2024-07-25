Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 571 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 856,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 86,633 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

