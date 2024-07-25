Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

TD opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.