Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 850 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Financial Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 221,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

