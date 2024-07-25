Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 861 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IHY stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.