Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBS. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.5 %

SBS opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.18. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 13.62%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.