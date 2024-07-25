Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 179 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,093,000 after acquiring an additional 293,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 320,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $99.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.