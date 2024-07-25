Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 57,307 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,307 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

