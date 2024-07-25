Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

