Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 162,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 147.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $109.55 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

