Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,657 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,808,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 47,828 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AUGW stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

