Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,282 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 200.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

