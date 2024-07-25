Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,023 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

