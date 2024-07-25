Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 145,047 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 661.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.55 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.