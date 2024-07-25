Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,744 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LHX opened at $237.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $242.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.61.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

