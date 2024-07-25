Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.43% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32,282.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

Shares of IGHG opened at $76.54 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.