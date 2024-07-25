Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $188.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

