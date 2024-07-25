Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

