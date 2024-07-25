Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,239 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 278,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $563.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

