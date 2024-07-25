Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,272 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 652,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,032,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.86. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $125.68 and a one year high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.