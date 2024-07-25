Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.96 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,575 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 209,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,789,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $78.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.