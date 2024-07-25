Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.96 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,575 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 209,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,789,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $78.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
