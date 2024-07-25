Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:EME opened at $356.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.59 and its 200-day moving average is $328.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

