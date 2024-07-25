Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

