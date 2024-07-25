Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.54.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

