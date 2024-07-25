Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 61,162 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

FSMD opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $331.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

