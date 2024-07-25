Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,221 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

CGCB opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

