Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,254 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $22.91 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

