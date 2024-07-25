Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 12,678 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 135,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLTB stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.