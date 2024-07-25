Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 14,058 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 111,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XSEP opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $131.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.