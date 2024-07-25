Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 17,949 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $238.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.56.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

